Starbucks workers to go on nationwide strike Thursday

(CNN)- It's being called a red cup rebellion.

More than 2,000 Starbucks workers in 112 stores are set to go on strike Thursday.

This also comes on the iconic red cup day.

It's when customers get red cups with certain purchases that entitle them to discounts and extra points on future purchases.

The union said the strike is to protest the retaliation against union supporters.

It also said the company is refusing to bargain with the union on its first labor deal.

The labor relations board is also taking action. It filed a national cease and desist order to prevent the coffee giant from retaliating against union supporters.

No word on which stores will be affected and if they will be able to stay open.