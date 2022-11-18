Former El Paso Mayor Don Henderson dies

EL PASO, Texas -- Former El Paso mayor Don Henderson has died, according to his wife. She said he died at 87 due to several medical conditions related to his health.

Henderson served the Sun City in numerous positions over the decades.

Don Henderson served as El Paso's mayor from 1975 to 1977. But his service to the city began before that. He was elected alderman in 1973. And worked to build three parks, three city pools, and a new animal shelter.

Once elected mayor, Henderson focused his administration on improving El Paso's transportation infrastructure. He helped establish Sun Metro, improve the highways, and widen major roads. He also cared about the border. He gathered mayors from other border cities to study and review the border.

And met with President Gerald Ford. His work eventually led to the creation of the U.S. Border Commission. Henderson stayed involved in El Paso life even after his tenure as mayor, promoting art and culture in the Borderland.

Henderson was inducted into the El Paso Hall of Honor in 2017. Don Henderson was 87.