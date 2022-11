EL PASO, Texas -- A 24-year-old Juarez man is accused of breaking into a northeast El Paso Church's Chicken fast-food restaurant, according to El Paso police.

Investigators say Angel Fernando Zarate broke his way into the restaurant through the drive-through window Wednesday morning around 4 a.m.

The Church's Chicken is located at 5308 Dyer.

Fernando Zarate is also accused of rummaging through the restaurant and stealing property.