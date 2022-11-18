Poland’s President visits the site of missile strike

The President of Poland said Thursday he is trying to support the Ukrainian President.

That's following a missile strike that killed two people on Tuesday.

The Polish President says it was a quote “unintentional incident”.

He adds, all three parties involved, Poland, Ukraine, and the U.S. are collecting information, calling Tuesday's incident a “tragic” accident.

“Nobody wanted to hurt anyone in Poland,” he said, adding that “so far we haven't found any traces of the second missile on polish territory.”