Tucson man arrested for September GECU robbery

EL PASO, Texas -- Federal officials have arrested a Tucson man for the September robbery of a GECU in east El Paso.

According to officials, 45-year-old Sherman Edward Lester Jr. robbed the GECU credit union at gun point and got away with an undisclosed sum of money.

Lester is also accused of an attempted robbery at the US Bank in Tucson on September 14.

Lester remains in custody in Tucson and will make his initial court appearance in El Paso in the next couple of weeks.