New Mexico State Police are investigating a homicide on the University of New Mexico campus

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico–New Mexico State Police is investigating a homicide on the main campus of the University of New Mexico (UNM).

Early Saturday morning investigators said an altercation between a 19-year-old male and a 21-year-old male led to a shooting where both sustained gunshot wounds.

The 19-year-old was pronounced dead on scene and the other man was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The identities have not been released at this time.

Agents are working to process the evidence and identify witnesses to learn what lead up to the shooting.

No further information has been provided at this time.