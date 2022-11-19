NMSU Men’s Basketball game postponed following deadly shooting on UNM campus

UPDATE: New Mexico State Police have confirmed that the 19-year-old person that died was a University of New Mexico student.

UPDATE: Mike Peake, a junior forward for the New Mexico State Aggies basketball team, was involved in the deadly shooting on Saturday morning near a residence hall on the campus of New Mexico University. according to the Albuquerque Journal.

The report went on to say that Peake was not the one who was killed, but it is unknown what his involvement is. Peake is from Chicago, Illinois, according to the NMSU roster.

UPDATE: The Albuquerque Journal is reporting that a New Mexico State basketball player may have been involved in the homicide on the University of New Mexico's campus early this morning.

The report says the player is not the deceased 19-year-old.

ABC-7 is trying to confirm who the player is and what his injuries are.

UPDATE: In a Twitter post, the UNM Lobos Men's Basketball Team said in light of the tragic incident on the UNM campus this morning New Mexico State University and The University of New Mexico have jointly decided to postpone Saturday evenings game.

They said details regarding a potential rescheduled game will discussed at a later time.

The team adds their thoughts are with all of those impacted by the tragedy.

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico–New Mexico State Police is investigating a homicide on the main campus of the University of New Mexico (UNM).

Early Saturday morning investigators said an altercation between a 19-year-old male and a 21-year-old male led to a shooting where both sustained gunshot wounds.

The 19-year-old was pronounced dead on scene and the other man was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The identities have not been released at this time.

Agents are working to process the evidence and identify witnesses to learn what lead up to the shooting.

No further information has been provided at this time.