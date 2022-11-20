Homeless man severely beaten and left outside Northeast El Paso motel

UPDATE: El Paso police say a 50-year-old homeless man was beaten and left on the sidewalk next to the Hawaiian Royale motel on Dyer street.

The man was hospitalized in critical condition.

Police did not indicate if any suspects were in custody.

ORIGINAL REPORT: EL PASO, Texas– Crimes Against Persons are investigating an assault that sent one man to the hospital with serious injuries late Saturday night.

It happened on the 8700 block of Dyer in northeast El Paso.

No other information has been released at this time.