Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
today at 9:24 AM
Published 9:22 AM

Man dies after losing control of his car on US 54 Sunday morning

UPDATE: El Paso police say a 65-year-old man lost control of his vehicle while driving on U.S. 54 north and rolled the car.

That man was ejected from the car and died on the roadway, police said.

No other people were involved.

ORIGINAL REPORT: EL PASO, Texas– Special Traffic Investigators were called out to the scene of a crash that killed one person. 

It happened on US 54 North at Diana in northeast El Paso.

Police said it was a single-vehicle crash. 

No other information has been released at this time..

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Brianna Perez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content