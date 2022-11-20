Man dies after losing control of his car on US 54 Sunday morning

UPDATE: El Paso police say a 65-year-old man lost control of his vehicle while driving on U.S. 54 north and rolled the car.

That man was ejected from the car and died on the roadway, police said.

No other people were involved.

ORIGINAL REPORT: EL PASO, Texas– Special Traffic Investigators were called out to the scene of a crash that killed one person.

It happened on US 54 North at Diana in northeast El Paso.

Police said it was a single-vehicle crash.

No other information has been released at this time..