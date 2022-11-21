Road closures in El Paso County for the week of Nov. 20 to Dec. 2

EL PASO, Texas -- From west to east El Paso, there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's road closures for the week of November 20 to December 2.

https://twitter.com/txdotelp/status/1594574273628151809

El Paso District east area project, maintenance closures

Loop 375 Widening Project

Sunday, November 20 through Monday, November 21

Nightly, 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

Americas Highway (Loop 375) southbound main lanes closure from North Loop exit ramp to Zaragoza POE

Crews will be removing concrete barrier

Sunday, November 20 through Tuesday November 22

Monday, November 28 through Thursday, December 01

9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. (overnight)

North Loop intersection at Americas Avenue complete closure

Crews will be working on North Loop bridge underpass demolition

Tuesday November 22

Monday, November 28 through Thursday, December 01

Nightly, 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

Americas Highway (LP375) northbound main lanes from Zaragoza POE to North Loop Drive

Crews will be working on North Loop bridge underpass demolition

Continuous closures until further notice

S Americas Avenue northbound Pan American exit ramp closed

S Americas Avenue at Pan American Drive turnarounds in both directions will be closed

S Americas Avenue at Socorro Road turnarounds in both directions will be closed

S Americas Avenue at North Loop Drive turnarounds in both directions will be closed

Loop 375 southbound to northbound truck turnaround at S Americas will be closed

S Americas Avenue northbound to southbound turnaround at Alameda Avenue will be closed

Crews will be widening LP 375 main lane bridge structures

Zaragoza Mill and Inlay Project

Sunday, November 20 through Tuesday, November 22

Sunday, November 27 through Thursday, December 01

Nightly, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. (overnight)

Monday, November 21 through Tuesday, November 22

Monday, November 28 through Friday, December 02

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Zaragoza Road (FM 659) north and southbound alternating right and left lane closures between North Loop Drive and Gateway West Boulevard

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in work areas

Crews will be removing and installing illumination poles

Sunday, November 20 through Wednesday, November 22

Sunday, November 27 through Thursday, December 01

Nightly, from 8:30 p.m. until 5 a.m. (overnight)

Zaragoza Road (FM 659) north and southbound alternating right and left lane closures between George Dieter Drive and Saul Kleinfeld Drive

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in work areas

Crews will be constructing center medians and striping

Sunday, November 20 through Wednesday, November 22

Sunday, November 27 through Thursday December 01

Nightly, from 8:30 p.m. until 5 a.m. (overnight)

Zaragoza Road (FM 659) north and southbound alternating right and left lane closures between Sun Fire Boulevard and Montana Avenue (US 62/180)

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in work areas

Monday, November 21 through Wednesday, November 22

Monday, November 28 through Friday, December 02

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Zaragoza Road (FM 659) north and southbound left lane closure between Sun Fire Boulevard and Montana Avenue (US 62/180)

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in work areas

Crews will be constructing center medians, pavement, and striping

Construction of Safety Lighting Project

Monday, November 21 through Wednesday, November 23

Daily, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

I-10 westbound inside left shoulder closure at Darrington Road and Clint exit

Gateway East Boulevard frontage road eastbound entrance ramp closure at Darrington Road and Clint Exit ram

Dyer Street (US54) southbound right lane closure from Fairbanks Drive to Quail Avenue

Crews will be trenching and installing electrical conductor and roadway illumination poles.

Monday, November 28 through Friday, December 02

Daily, 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

I-10 east and westbound left shoulder closure, and Darrington exit ramp closure

Dyer Street (BU54) southbound alternating main lanes between McCombs Street and Quail Avenue

Crews will be pulling wire to install poles and do maintenance.

Passing Lanes Project

Monday, November 21 through Wednesday, November 23

Monday, November 28 through Friday, December 02

Daily, from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.

US 62/180 MM 78 to 94 east and westbound right and left lane and shoulder closure

Crews will be working on level up locations on non-widening sections.

Continuous until further notice

US 62/180 (FM1111) intersection will be closed for demolition and reconstruction

Resurfacing Frontage Road

Sunday, November 20

Tuesday, November 29 through Wednesday, November 30

Nightly, 7:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m.

Americas Avenue northbound frontage road alternating lane closure from I-10 to Pine Springs Drive

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in work areas

Tuesday, November 22 through Wednesday November 23

Tuesday, November 29 through Wednesday, November 30

Daily, 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Americas Avenue north and southbound frontage road alternating lane closures from Pine Springs Drive to I-10

Detour routes in place

Crews will be working on frontage road 2” planning

Sunday, November 20 through Tuesday, November 22

Nightly 7:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m.

Thursday, December 01, through Friday, December 02

Daily, 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

North Loop Drive (FM76) east and westbound alternating main lane closure from Americas Highway (Loop 375) to Inglewood Drive

Americas Avenue (LP375) north and southbound frontage road alternating lane closures from I-10 to North Loop Drive (FM76)

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in work areas

Crews will be working on frontage road 2” planning

Landscaping Project

Monday, November 21 through Wednesday, November 23

Monday, November 28 through Friday, December 02

Daily, from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m.

I-10 Joe Battle Four Clovers and Americas Interchange east and westbound right shoulder closure

Daily, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

I-10 east and westbound alternating entrance and exit ramp closures at Eastlake Boulevard

Crews will install aggregates for landscape improvements

Horizon/Alameda Raised Median Project

Monday, November 21 through Wednesday, November 23

Monday, November 28 through Friday, December 02

Daily, from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Horizon Boulevard (FM1281) alternating right lane and shoulder closure from Kenazo Drive to Crocker Drive

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in work areas

Crews will be grading and pouring concrete curb

Monday, November 21 through Wednesday, November 23

Monday, November 28 through Friday, December 02

Daily, from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Nightly from 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. (overnight)

Alameda Avenue (SH-20) east and westbound alternating lane closures between Zaragoza Road to Delta Drive

Crews will be PMI removing and laying out PMI striping

I-10 Widening East

Monday, November 21 through Wednesday, November 23

Monday, November 28 through Saturday, December 03

Daily, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

I-10 eastbound alternating right and left main lane and shoulder closures between Horizon Boulevard and Eastlake Boulevard

Crews will be working on pedestrian fence and rock wall operations

Continuous until further notice

I-10 eastbound and westbound left shoulder closures between Horizon Boulevard and Eastlake Boulevard

Crews will be preparing form for concrete traffic barrier and installing high mast illumination poles and various other projects

Montana Frontage Road Project

Wednesday, November 30

9 p.m. until 5 a.m. (overnight)

Montana Avenue (US-62) east and westbound right and left main lanes closure from Wedgewood Drive to Lee Trevino Drive.

Global Reach Drive north and southbound right and left main lanes closure from Walter Jones Boulevard to Edgemere Boulevard.

Crews will be working on traffic switch.

Tornillo Bridge Reconstruction

Continuous until further notice

Tornillo Bridge (FM 3380) over I-10 will be closed for demolition and reconstruction

Metal Beam Guard Fence Replacement Project

Monday, November 21 through Wednesday, November 23

Monday, November 28 through Friday, December 02

Daily, from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m.

I-10 east and westbound alternating lane closures between Tornillo MM 57 and MM 59

Crews will be removing and replacing Metal Beam Guard fence

Diamond Grinding & NGCS Project

Monday, November 21 through Wednesday November 23

Daily, from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m.

I-10 westbound alternating lane closure between MM 62 and MM 71

Crews will be performing conventional grinding and Next Generation Concrete Surface Grinding

El Paso District west area project, maintenance closures

Asphalt Repair

Saturday, December 3 and Sunday, 4 and Saturday, December 10 and Sunday, 11

72-Hour Continuous Closure Starting at 6 a.m.

Loop 375 (Border Hwy) westbound between Fonseca and Paisano alternate lane closures.

Crews will be repairing asphalt.

Transmountain Project

Monday, November 21 through Thursday, December 1

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Loop 375 (Transmountain) east and westbound between US-54 and Tom Mays State Park alternate lane closures including shoulders. Bike lane closed.

Crews will be working on median drilling cable post foundations and installation.

Antonio Street Rehabilitation Roadway Project

Continuous until further notice.

FM 1905 east and westbound alternate lane closures.

Crews will be working on demolition and reconstruction improvements.

Doniphan Raised Median Project (SH-20)

Continuous until further notice.

Doniphan east and westbound between Thorn and Redd left lane closed.

Doniphan east and westbound between Coates and Artcraft left lane closed.

Crews will be working on median improvements.

Guardrail / Chain Link / Rock Wall Repair Project

Monday, November 21

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

North Desert between Enchanted Hills and David left lane closed.

Crews will be working on guardrails.

Tuesday, November 22

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

South Desert between Redd and Thorn right lane closed.

Crews will be working on guardrails.

Culvert Cleaning Project

Monday, November 28 through Friday, December 2

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US-85 northbound between Asarco Plant and Executive right turn lane closed.

Maintenance

Monday, November 21 and Tuesday, November 22

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Gateway East and West between Chelsea and Viscount alternate lane closures.

Crews will be cleaning.

CONTINUOUS CLOSURES

Purple Heart Loop 375 Widening

Continuous until further notice

Purple Heart Highway north and southbound shoulder closures from Montana Avenue to Spur 601

Crews will be constructing north and southbound frontage road, placing RCP, and widening the Tank Trail Bridge.

Median Concrete Barrier Project

Continuous until further notice

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) east and westbound complete left lane closure between RM 124 and RM 126 (Guadalupe Peak)

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in work areas

Closure is necessary for installation of median concrete barrier

RM 652 Full Depth Rehabilitation Project

Continuous until further notice

RM 652 east and westbound alternating lane closure 8.36 miles east of FM 3541 to Reeves County Line

Continuous two-way traffic, one-lane work zone requiring traffic to be alternating onto one lane and controlled by Temporary Traffic Signals with a 13-foot lane width restriction

Carlsbad access road closed

Closure is necessary for the construction of new roadway consisting of full depth rehabilitation

RM 652 Widening Project

Continuous until further notice

RM 652 continuous alternating east and westbound left lane closures between RM 1165 and 0.91 mile west of FM 3541

Continuous two-way traffic, one-lane work zone requiring traffic to be alternating onto one lane and controlled by Temporary Traffic Signals with 14-foot lane width restriction

Closure is necessary for the construction of new roadway consisting of full depth rehabilitation

Please follow the detour signs in place on all projects. All work is dependent upon weather conditions.