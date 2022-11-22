Houston Police Chief says he is confident there will be an arrest in Takeoff’s murder

HOUSTON, Texas-- Houston Police are confident they will find the person who killed rapper "Takeoff."

According to police, Takeoff, whose real name was Kirsnick Khari Ball, was shot and killed outside a downtown Houston bowling alley on Nov. 1 while attending a private birthday party. The bowling alley is in a three-story retail complex with high-end restaurants and a House of Blues. It is also near a Four Seasons hotel. At least 40 people were at the location when the shooting took place.

Takeoff was an innocent bystander while his uncle Quavo, who is also a member of the Grammy Award-nominated Atlanta rap group, Migos, engaged in an argument with someone. Videos circulating online show that after Quavo turned his back to walk off, gunfire erupted, and Takeoff was shot. More heartbreaking videos show Takeoff lying in a pool of blood while his grieving uncle attempted to help him.

At least two people fired guns. Police say two others had non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not revealed much about the investigation, other than it is ongoing.

However, Houston Police Chief, Troy Finner, said the investigation, albeit appearing to be slow, is going in the right direction.

“I feel good where we’re progressing. You remember on that day, I met with his mother. I talked with that lady personally, made a promise and there’s a lot being said. We want all investigations on murders when people are being killed to move. But the main thing is we get it right,” Chief Finner said.