Metallica’s ‘Helping Hands’ Concert To Be Livestreamed On Paramount+

Metallica's annual "Helping Hands" charity concert will stream on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada on December 16th. It will be simulcasted on Pluto T.V. globally and on YouTube.

The third edition of the Helping Hands Concert & Auction will open with a special set from guest Greta Van Fleet followed by a unique set from Metallica.

The concert benefits the band's "All Within My Hands" Foundation.

The Foundation works with partners around the globe to fight food insecurity, provide aid after natural disasters, and support education. 100% of ticket sales and donations and online auction proceeds go to the charity.