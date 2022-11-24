Jalisco Café offers free Thanksgiving meals

EL PASO, Texas– In honor of the Thanksgiving holiday, some businesses throughout the Borderland are lending a helping hand.

Jalisco Café is offering free Thanksgiving meals.

That includes a full course traditional Thanksgiving meal for those who would normally not have one.

It takes place today between 11 am to 4 pm at 1029 East Seventh Ave.

Everyone is welcome.

If you have an extra Turkey, canned vegetables, bottled water, sodas or desserts to share for the event, you can drop them off at the Jalisco Café.