Local dispensary offers free Thanksgiving Day breakfast

Sunland Park, NEW MEXICO- In honor of the Thanksgiving holiday, Nubes dispensary is offering free Thanksgiving Day breakfast, Posole and Tamales to the Sunland Park and Santa Teresa community.

It’s happening Nov. 24 from 9 am to 12 pm located at 100 Maguey Ct. in Sunland Park, New Mexico. 

Free to anyone who is in need of a warm meal in the surrounding community.

The local dispensary said this is the first event of hopefully many years to come.

Brianna Perez

