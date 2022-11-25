Skip to Content
Boston Apple store now protected by barricades after deadly crash

(CNN)- New barricades are up outside of an Apple store in Massachusetts.

The barriers are needed after a driver plowed into the store Monday killing 1 person and injuring 20 others.

The store is still closed and there is not a date for it to reopen.

53-year-old Bradley Rein has been charged with reckless homicide.

Investigators said he told them his foot got stuck on the accelerator and he could not get the brake to stop the car before crashing into the store.

