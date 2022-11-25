Skip to Content
Fred Loya kicks off Holiday Light Show at Ascarate Park Friday

EL PASO, Texas–  The Fred Loya Holiday Lights on the Lake show kicks off!

In previous years El Pasoans are used to seeing this light show at the Fred Loya home. 

This year the El Paso County partnered with Fred Loya for a new lighting ceremony. 

It will be held Nov. 25 at Ascarate Park located at 6900 Delta Dr.

It begins at 5:30 p.m. with animated light shows from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The free event will have food trucks, vendors, and of course holiday lights!

Brianna Perez

