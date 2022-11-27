Early morning shooting at UTEP parking garage leaves 1 injured; 2 arrested as a result

UPDATE- El Paso Police Department officials told ABC-7 one person was injured following a shooting at a garage at UTEP, and two suspects were arrested.

According to police, the shooting call came in around 12:30 a.m. at the 100 Glory Road in the parking garage.

Police said when they arrived they found a 23-year-old female injured with a gunshot wound.

According to an investigation, one of the victims was involved in a fight with one of the suspects, 21-year-old Sasha Michaela Davis.

Investigators said 23-year-old Romannie Shrouder pulled out a rifle and stopped the fight involving Davis.

Davis then went back inside Shrouder's S.U.V. and the pair drove off. The pair returned to the scene and confronted the victims.

Police said, Davis fired a handgun at a 17-year-old and a 23-year-old, hitting the 23-year-old.

Shrouder also aimed a shotgun at 21-year-old female victim.

The pair attempted to leave, but were detained by UTEP police.

The 23-year-old victim was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for a gunshot wound.

Davis was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault Causing Serious Bodily Injury and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Her bond stands at $300,000.

23-year-old Shrouder was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. He was issued a $100,000 bond.

