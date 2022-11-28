Local businesses prepare for Cyber Monday sales

EL PASO, Texas– According to a recent survey by the National Retail Federation, an estimated 166.3 million people are planning to shop from Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday.

Cindy Davidson, CEO of El Paso Hispanic Chambers of Commerce, said this is an opportunity for small businesses to make sales.

“A lot of small businesses are really counting on making their year-end sales with Cyber Monday online. It’s more convenient and easier for people to shop if they have a limited amount of time and can’t get into the stores.”

Davidson said around this time, we start seeing more people selling for the holidays. She adds that utilizing social media and customer service online during this time is important to keep customers coming back after the holidays are over.