today at 7:58 AM
Published 7:56 AM

Mauna Loa eruption flows 4.5 miles from main highway on Hawaii’s Big Island

(CNN)-- Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano, the world's largest active volcano, erupts.

It started erupting on Sunday for the first time since 1984.

The U.S. geological survey said the lava fountains measure 115 to 148 feet high.

According to the U.S.GS, the lava flow at this point was several yards thick.

Officials also said the flow has come within roughly 4.5 miles of Saddle road, the main highway running across the center of the island of Hawaii, also known as Hawaii's 'Big' island.

