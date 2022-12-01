Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 8:00 AM

Megan Thee Stallion Makes History on Forbes 30 under 30

Superstar rapper 'Megan Thee Stallion' is making history as the first black woman to grace the cover of Forbes 30 under 30.

The Houston native earned an estimated $13 million in 2022. She's partnered with music’s biggest stars such as Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, BTS, and Dua Lipa.

In 2020 she collaborated with Cardi B to get nearly 2-billion streams on Spotify and YouTube.

Before she was "Megan Thee Stallion," she was Megan Pete.

In 2016, she was studying nursing while creating hip-hop videos on YouTube.

Now, billion-dollar brands are now lining up to work with Megan, including: Nike, Revlon and Popeyes. She has a world tour ahead of her, a Netflix deal and a documentary being made by Time Inc.

This is the second time Megan has landed in the Forbes 30 under 30 list.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Noelia Gonzalez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content