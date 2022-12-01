Megan Thee Stallion Makes History on Forbes 30 under 30

Superstar rapper 'Megan Thee Stallion' is making history as the first black woman to grace the cover of Forbes 30 under 30.

The Houston native earned an estimated $13 million in 2022. She's partnered with music’s biggest stars such as Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, BTS, and Dua Lipa.

In 2020 she collaborated with Cardi B to get nearly 2-billion streams on Spotify and YouTube.

Before she was "Megan Thee Stallion," she was Megan Pete.

In 2016, she was studying nursing while creating hip-hop videos on YouTube.

Now, billion-dollar brands are now lining up to work with Megan, including: Nike, Revlon and Popeyes. She has a world tour ahead of her, a Netflix deal and a documentary being made by Time Inc.

This is the second time Megan has landed in the Forbes 30 under 30 list.