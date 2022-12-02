Amazon record sales over Thanksgiving weekend

The nation's largest online retailer says this year's thanksgiving weekend was its biggest ever.

Amazon reported a record-breaking holiday shopping weekend... With its customers buying hundreds of millions of products between thanksgiving and cyber Monday.

Some of the bestselling items on the website were the Echo Dot, Apple AirPods and Fire TV Stick, with New Balance shoes, Burt’s Bees Christmas gift sets and the Amazon smart plug also being top sellers.

Amazon did not provide total sales for the five-day holiday weekend but said shoppers spent more than $1 billion at small, independent businesses.

Amazon notes it has not determined how the record-breaking sales weekend will impact the company's operation for the entire holiday season.