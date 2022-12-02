Buy El Paso Day highlights shopping local this holiday season

EL PASO, Texas– What a better way to share your love for local businesses than on “Buy El Paso Day.”

It's happening on Saturday December 3, El Pasoans who shop at a participating business will receive a free, limited edition mercado bag and a sticker.

There will also be a social media giveaway of $100 in gift cards from participating shops.

The third annual “Buy El Paso Day” is sponsored by the City of El Paso, Texas Gas Service, El Paso Electric and the Better Business Bureau El Paso.



“Buy El Paso Day kicks off the holiday shopping season for small businesses in El Paso,” said Marybeth Stevens, president of Better Business Bureau El Paso.



A list of all participating businesses can be found here.