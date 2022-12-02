Kanye West twitter account suspended after violating platform rules on inciting violence

(CNN)-- Elon Musk said he has suspended Kanye West's twitter account for violating the platform's rules on inciting violence.

Musk tweeted early Friday morning, saying "I tried my best."

It's not clear what specific tweet prompted West's suspension.

Earlier Thursday, West tweeted out an anti-Semitic image.

This comes after a series of anti-Semitic comments made by West in recent months that led companies like Adidas to end their partnership with the musician.

This is not the first time West has been suspended from twitter.

His account was locked over another offensive tweet back before Musk completed the deal to buy the social media platform.