The Gift of Water – How You Can Help

EL PASO, Texas-- When photographer Brittany Girle was visiting Uganda and witnessed school kids and women dipping an old plastic bottle into a mud puddle for a drink of water, she was shocked.

"I knew in that moment. I have a voice, we all have a voice, what can I do," Girle asked herself. She knew she had to help. voice, we all have a voice, what can I do?

These women and children would walk more than three miles each way, just to fetch waters for their families.

"Most of us don't realize the importance of water," says Girle. "You need it to cook, to lean, and for drinking. When you don't have it, you can literally only live three days without water."

And if they're walking all day, the children are not going to school. So Girle helped a nonprofit raise money to put a well at the school, so the kids can combine their trips - getting water and an education at the same time. The villagers were so thrilled they held a party for the volunteers, gifting them a goat and chickens and a bag of beans."

Girle is now working on raising money to repair another, already existing well. She's teamed up with local restaurant, "Joe, Vinny & Bronson's Cafe." Her fundraiser is as unique as her mission: her photographs of Uganda are hung on the walls, and each one has a QR code. Customers can scan the code and learn the story behind each photo, and find out how they can make a donation. Her goal? $3,000, and she's halfway there.

What a meaningful way to help others during this season of giving. To donate, click on "Night For Water" on Instagram.