Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 6:29 PM

Actress Kirstie Alley dies

ABC

ABC NEWS - ABC News is reporting actress Kirstie Alley has died after a battle with cancer.

Alley was 71. Her most famous role included Rebecca Howe in NBC's Cheers. She starred in movies including Look Who's Talking, Drop Dead Gorgeous, and Sibling Rivalry.

This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

David Gonzalez

ABC-7’s digital content director

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content