Actress Kirstie Alley dies

ABC NEWS - ABC News is reporting actress Kirstie Alley has died after a battle with cancer.

Alley was 71. Her most famous role included Rebecca Howe in NBC's Cheers. She starred in movies including Look Who's Talking, Drop Dead Gorgeous, and Sibling Rivalry.

Actress Kirstie Alley has died after battling cancer, her family announced. She was 71 years old. https://t.co/dmQ4j1YkEv pic.twitter.com/NHJR5mRyUh — ABC News (@ABC) December 6, 2022

This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks.