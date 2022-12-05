Road closures in El Paso County for the week of Dec. 4 to Dec. 10
EL PASO, Texas -- From west to east El Paso there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's road closures for the week of December 4 to December 10.
Loop 375 Widening Project
Sunday, December 04
Nightly, 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.
- Americas Highway (Loop 375) southbound main lanes closure from Pellicano Drive to Zaragoza POE
Monday, December 05
Nightly, 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.
- Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound main lanes closure from Zaragoza POE to Pellicano Drive
Crews will be moving concrete barrier from median
Tuesday, December 06
Nightly 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.
- Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound main lanes closure from Alameda Avenue (SH20) to North Loop Drive (FM76)
Wednesday, December 07 through December 08
Nightly 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.
- Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound main lanes closure from Zaragoza POE to North Loop Drive (FM76)
Crews will be removing retaining wall and building the bridge
Tuesday, December 06 through Thursday, December 08
Nightly, 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.
- Americas Avenue southbound frontage road all lanes closed from Socorro Road (FM258) to Pan American Drive.
Crews will be working on bridge
Wednesday, December 06 through Thursday, December 08
9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. (overnight)
- Americas Highway (Loop 375) southbound Pan American exit ramp complete closure
Crews will be working on North Loop bridge underpass demolition
Resurfacing Frontage Road
Monday, December 05 through Wednesday, December 07
Daily, 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
- Joe Battle Boulevard southbound alternating lane closures from I-10 to North Loop Drive (FM76)
- Traffic will be reduced to one lane in work areas
Thursday, December 08 through Friday December 09
Daily, 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
- Joe Battle Boulevard southbound alternating lane closures from Pine Springs Drive to I-10
Saturday, December 10
Daily, 7:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
- Joe Battle Boulevard southbound alternating lane closures from Pine Springs Drive to I-10
Crews will be working on frontage road asphalt paving
Purple Heart 375 Widening Project
• Complete Closure Purple Heart Highway (LP375) Northbound from Montana Avenue to Iron Medics.
Saturday, Dec.10th
Daily, 4:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Sunday, Dec.11th
Daily, 4:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Saturday, Dec.17th
Daily, 4:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Sunday, Dec.18th
Daily, 4:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
DETOUR: Northbound Loop 375 traffic will exit Montana Ave, travel west to Global Reach, take Global Reach north to Spur 601, then take Spur 601 east to Loop 375 north. Montana Ave traffic will follow same route. Highway opens at Iron Medics, so WBAMC traffic may use Iron Medics Dr. to enter LP375 North.
Contractor will be repairing roadway on LP 375
I-10 Widening West
Monday, December 5, through Saturday, December 31
24 hours a day
- South Desert Boulevard will be reduced to one lane between Los Mochis Drive and the Transmountain Road exit ramp.
Crews will be widening the frontage road.
Monday, December 5, through Saturday, December 10
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Eastbound and westbound I-10 will occasionally be reduced to one lane at varying locations between Vinton Road and Redd Road.
Crews will be entering and existing the work zone.
Monday, December 5, through Saturday, December 10
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Occasional lane closures on North Desert Boulevard between Redd Road and Anthony, Texas.
- Occasional lane closures on South Desert Boulevard between Anthony, Texas, and Redd Road.
Crews will be conducting electrical work.
Thursday, December 8
8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Eastbound I-10 will be reduced to one lane between Transmountain Road and Artcraft Road.
Crews will be placing bridge deck panels.
Guardrail Repair Project
Monday, December 5
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- I-10 westbound between Raynolds and Ramp F left lane and Ramp F closed.
- I-10 eastbound between Airway and Hawkins right lane and Hawkins exit ramp closed.
Tuesday, December 6
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- I-10 CD lanes westbound between Resler and Mesa left two lanes and on-ramp to I-10 closed.
Wednesday, December 7
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- I-10 westbound between Resler and Mesa right two lanes closed.
Thursday, December 8
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- I-10 CD lanes westbound between Sunland Park and Resler right two lanes and Resler exit ramp closed.
- I-10 westbound between Buena Vista and Sunland Park left lane and Resler on-ramp to CD lanes closed.
Friday, December 9
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- I-10 westbound Anthony exit ramp closed.
- Desert North between Artcraft and Northern Pass right lane closed.
Maintenance
Monday, December 5 through Friday, December 9
9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Gateway East and West between Chelsea and Viscount alternate lane closures.
Crews will be cleaning.
- US-54 southbound between Paisano and Loop 375 (Border Highway) alternate lane closures.
- Paisano entrance ramp to US-54 southbound closed.
Crews will be working on bridge work.