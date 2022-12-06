As the end of Title 42 nears, El Paso braces for a new migrant surge

EL PASO, Texas -- Title 42 is set to end by December 21 after a U.S. Federal Judge on November 15 blocked it.

Shelters, processing centers, and even the Opportunity Center for the Homeless are overwhelmed by the demand for migrants that are released to the streets.

Recently, more migrants were seen in Downtown El Paso looking for transportation or a place to stay.

County Judge Ricardo Samaniego told ABC-7 in a recent interview that they will work with the city, the Annunciation House Shelter, and even the Catholic Diocese.

This comes after Commissioners Court voted to close the Lockheed Migrant Support Services Center in east El Paso.

The City is not only seeing an increase because of CBP releases but also migrants who were already expelled once and are making their way back to the U.S.

In 15 days, we might see an increase on the streets again.