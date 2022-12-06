Former District Attorney Jaime Esparza confirmed as U.S. Attorney for Western District of Texas

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Congresswoman Veronica Escobar announced the confirmation Tuesday of former District Attorney Jaime Esparza as U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Texas.

“I am grateful to the Senate for his confirmation today. Throughout my tenure in Congress, I have advocated for outstanding El Pasoans to serve in important government positions, and Mr. Esparza is no exception. I have full confidence in his ability and have no doubt he will be deeply committed to this new position in his long public service career.”

Esparza's Senate confirmation now sends his nomination for the President's signature.

The term is four years. John F. Bash resigned from the position.

Once appointed, Esparza will become the lead prosecutor in the Federal case against accused Walmart shooter Patrick Crusius.