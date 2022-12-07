Bernalillo County District Attorney working with NMSP to investigate NMSU staff, players

BERNALILLO COUNTY, New Mexico -- The Bernalillo County District Attorney's office is working with New Mexico State Police to investigate NMSU staff and players following the Nov. 19 deadly shooting on the UNM campus.

A statement provided by the Bernalillo DA's Office to ABC-7 reads, "The Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office is actively working with the New Mexico State Police to investigate the conduct of the New Mexico State University staff and players. We are still continuing to receive evidence regarding this case and will evaluate the materials as they are submitted."

