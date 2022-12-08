City of Socorro asks people to avoid area during ongoing investigation; Socorro schools on lockdown

UPDATE 4:23 pm: A Socorro ISD spokesperson says the lockdown applies to all schools in the Socorro area, not just Socorro High School. Since schools have already released most of their students, the other lockdowns are affecting those involved in afterschool programs or tutoring.

UPDATE: Soccorro High School is on lockdown due to the police activity at Stockyard Dr. and Horizon Blvd. The activity is not on campus. According to a school spokesperson, student release is being delayed for the day, normal transportation will resume once students are released. The spokesperson says he was informed about the lockdown before 4 p.m.

SOCORRO, Texas -- The City of Socorro is asking people to avoid the area of Stockyard Dr. and Horizon Blvd. due to an ongoing investigation.

In a Facebook post, the city asks residents to allow first responders to work the scene. The Sheriff's department is the lead on the investigation, according to the post.