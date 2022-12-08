Skip to Content
Mexican citizen faces charges in failed fentanyl, heroin smuggling attempt at Ysleta POE

CBP

EL PASO, Texas -- A 46-year-old Mexican citizen was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations Monday after U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers discovered bundles of fentanyl and heroin in his car.

Officials say the man arrived via the vehicle lanes. After a primary inspection, his vehicle was sent for screening by a CBP canine and x-ray scan.

Officers located 14.3 pounds of fentanyl and 4.9 pounds of black tar heroin.

Officials estimate the value of the drugs at $170,000.

“The work performed by dedicated CBP officers is helping keep our community safe,” said CBP Ysleta Port Director Arnoldo Gomez. “A significant quantity of dangerous drugs will not be available to the American public because of their efforts.”

