WNBA star Brittney Griner is released from Russian detention

WNBA star Brittney Griner has been released from Russian detention in a prisoner swap for convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, that's according to CNN.

Griner is now in the custody of American officials.

President Joe Biden signed off on the trade, which took place in the United Arab Emirates, even though it meant leaving behind Paul Whelan, an American corporate security executive who remains jailed in Russia.

Brittney Griner's wife, Cherelle Griner, was in the Oval Office with Biden and the two were able to speak with her by phone, according to a senior White House official.

“Moments ago I spoke to Brittney Griner,” Biden tweeted. “She is safe. She is on a plane. She is on her way home.”