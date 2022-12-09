Brittney Griner returns to the U.S. after being detained in Russia for 10 months

(CNN)- Brittney Griner is back on U.S. soil.

A plane carrying the WNBA star landed at Kelly Field in San Antonio, Texas early Friday.

Griner had been in Russian custody since February, when she was arrested on drug smuggling charges.

She was released Thursday as part of a prisoner swap for convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.

Bout is a former Soviet military officer who had been serving a sentence in the U.S. on numerous charges including conspiring to kill Americans.

Paul Whelan, another American the U.S. State Department says is being wrongfully detained in Moscow was not included in the prisoner swap.