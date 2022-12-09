Former Twitter employees speak out on ‘inhumane’ layoffs

(CNN)- A group of former Twitter employees are speaking out after suing the company.

They allege new owner Elon Musk violated multiple labor rights laws during November's mass layoffs.

One employee said it was "really clumsy and inhumane and potentially illegal."

4 lawsuits have been filed and all are seeking class action status.

The former employees claim Twitter reneged on promises to allow remote work and provide consistent severance benefits.

The complaints also accuse the company of disability and gender-based discrimination.

Twitter, which recently laid off much of its communications department, has not commented.