today at 5:44 PM
Published 5:32 PM

Highway 70 closed beginning at Mesa Grande due to serious crash, major backup underway

UPDATE: According to emergency radio traffic, one person is being transported to UMC by helicopter from one of the crashes.

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Highway 70 eastbound is experiencing heavy traffic due to several crashes.

There was an initial crash at Bataan Memorial East near Mesa Grande before 4 p.m. Friday, according to a Las Cruce Police Facebook post.

Two more crashes occurred. Police say those crashes were likely caused by drivers watching police activity and not paying attention to their driving.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area. Bataan Memorial East, beginning at Mesa Grande Boulevard, will likely be closed for several hours.

David Gonzalez

ABC-7’s digital content director

