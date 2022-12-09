Two men accused of stabbing man at homeless shelter

EL PASO, Texas -- A 34-year-old man was attacked at a homeless shelter in south-central El Paso Thursday, according to El Paso police.

It happened at the Corner of Hope Resource Center for Homeless at 130 N. Cotton.

According to police, the unidentified victim was taken to the hospital, where he remains in stable condition.

Police arrested two men in connection to the stabbing. The men were identified as 58-year-old Ricardo Mares and 34--year-old Vicente Jimenez.

Both were booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility.