EPPD: Man shot in direction of 4 El Paso police officers, striking the car they were in

EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso man is charged with aggravated assault against a public servant following a domestic disturbance call Friday in northeast El Paso.

Karl Dean Lyons, 31, was arrested after an hours-long incident in which he barricaded himself inside his home.

It happened Friday afternoon at the 5700 block of Sean Haggerty. Police say after arriving at the home, a resident told them Lyons was inside with a handgun and had fired the weapon inside the home.

Officers at the scene could hear the sound of a weapon being discharged.

Police say Lyons exited the home, fired his weapon toward officers, then retreated to his home.

The officers were in a vehicle. They included two five-year veterans of the El Paso Police Department, a six-year veteran, and a five-year veteran of the department.

There's no indication the officers suffered any injuries in the shooting.

Lyons was eventually talked out of the home, taken into custody and placed under arrest. His bond was set at $500,000.