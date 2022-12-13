Road closures in El Paso County for the week of Dec. 11 to Dec. 17
EL PASO, Texas -- From west to east El Paso there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's road closures for the week of December 11 to December 17.
Crack Sealing Closures
Monday, December 12
8 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Loop 375 (Transmountain) to I-10, northbound and southbound.
Alternate lane closures, please plan for potential delays.
Guardrail Repair Project
Monday, December 12
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- I-10 eastbound between Thorn and Mesa left lane closed.
Tuesday, December 13
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- I-10 westbound between Piedras and Cotton right lane closed.
- I-10 westbound between Raynolds and Ramp A right lane closed.
Wednesday, December 14
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- I-10 westbound between Buena Vista and Sunland Park right three lanes and Buena Vista on-ramp closed.
Thursday, December 15
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Loop 375 (Border) westbound at Padres on-ramp closed.
- Loop 375 (Border) westbound at Padres exit ramp closed.
Friday, December 16
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- US-54 North between Cassidy and Spur 601 right lane and on-ramp closed.
- South Desert at Mesa on-ramp two left lanes closed.
Culvert Cleaning Project
Monday, December 12 through Friday, December 16
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- US-85 northbound between Asarco Plant and Executive right turn lane closed.
Crews will be working on culvert cleaning.
Cleaning and Sealing Bridge Joints Project
Wednesday, December 14
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Loop 375 (Border West) westbound at Northwestern alternate lane closures.
Crews will be cleaning and sealing bridge joints.
Thursday, December 15 through Friday, December 16
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- US-54 South between Hondo Pass and Fred Wilson alternate lane closures.
Crews will be cleaning and sealing bridge joints.
Maintenance
Sunday, December 11
5 a.m. to 12 Noon
- I-10 West at Sunland Park complete closure.
- Resler at Desert Pass complete closure.
Crews will be working on signs.
Monday, December 12 through Friday, December 16
9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- US-54 southbound between Paisano and Loop 375 (Border Highway) alternate lane closures.
- Paisano entrance ramp to US-54 southbound closed.
Crews will be working on bridge work.
- US-62/180 Montana between Geronimo and Airport left lane closed.
Crews will be installing delineators.
I-10 Widening West
24 hours a day through Saturday, December 31
- South Desert Boulevard will be reduced to one lane between Los Mochis Drive and the Transmountain Road exit ramp.
Crews will be widening the frontage road.
Monday, December 12, through Saturday, December 17
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Eastbound and westbound I-10 will occasionally be reduced to one lane at varying locations between Vinton Road and Redd Road.
Crews will be entering and existing the work zone.
Monday, December 12, through Saturday, December 17
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Occasional lane closures on North Desert Boulevard between Redd Road and Anthony, Texas.
- Occasional lane closures on South Desert Boulevard between Anthony, Texas, and Redd Road.
Crews will be conducting electrical work.
Thursday, December 15
8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Eastbound I-10 will be reduced to one lane between Vinton Road and Redd Road.
Crews will be placing bridge deck panels.
I-10 Widening East
Saturday, December 10 through Friday, December 16
Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
- I-10 eastbound alternating main lanes and shoulder closures between Horizon exit ramp and Horizon Boulevard.
- Gateway East and Gateway West left lane closures between Horizon exit ramp and Horizon Boulevard
Crews will be working on pedestrian fence and rock wall operations
Purple Heart Loop 375 Widening
Tuesday, December 13, through Friday December 16
Daily, 9:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.
- Purple Heart Highway (LP375) northbound right lane complete closure at Iron Medics Drive
Crews will be delivering casing for waterline installation and repairing roadway