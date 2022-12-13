Road closures in El Paso County for the week of Dec. 11 to Dec. 17

Crews will be delivering casing for waterline installation and repairing roadway

Crews will be working on pedestrian fence and rock wall operations

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Crews will be entering and existing the work zone.

Crews will be widening the frontage road.

Crews will be working on bridge work.

Crews will be working on signs.

Crews will be cleaning and sealing bridge joints.

Crews will be cleaning and sealing bridge joints.

Crews will be working on culvert cleaning.

EL PASO, Texas -- From west to east El Paso there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's road closures for the week of December 11 to December 17.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.