19-year-old woman arrested in stabbing of 20-year-old man in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- A 19-year-old woman is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in an early morning stabbing Thursday, according to El Paso police.

El Paso police arrested Noemi Monarez. When they arrived at the home on the 10200 block of Valle Del Sol, investigators say Monarez was found carrying an 8-month-old child.

The victim was taken to the hospital and was last reported to be in critical condition.

The call was reported as a stabbing involving family violence. Police say the two were involved in a dating relationship, possibly common-law marriage.

