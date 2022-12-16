El Paso police officer charged with invasive visual recording in command center’s female locker room

UPDATE: Documents obtained by ABC-7 show Gilberto Silva is accused of releasing criminal information to people not entitled to that information.

In one instance on March 28, Silva shared computer screen image captures showing police details of "moms arrest," according to investigators.

A text from Silva's phone reads in part, "PLEASE don't show this to anyone or tell anyone that I provided this information."

Another document indicates Silva accessed a computer network to obtain license plate information on a car, without the consent of the owner.

The information included the name of the owner, the address of the owner, and insurance information, according to the document.

A text from Silva indicated he did "a deeper research" and found the owner's date of birth and social security number.

The document states Silva provided this information to phones belonging to his family members, including his mother, sister and brother, none of which are members of the police department and are not authorized to receive such information.

EL PASO, Texas -- A three-year veteran of the El Paso police department has been charged with invasive visual recording, indecency with a child, breach of computer security and unauthorized use or release of criminal information, according to El Paso police.

Gilberto H. Silva, 28, was arrested Thursday, but the investigation goes as far back as May 1.

The Special Unit Investigation investigated an allegation of invasive visual recording at the female locker room of the Westside Regional Command Center. Investigators say they obtained evidence that supported the allegations and other evidence for additional charges.

Silva was arrested and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility. He is currently on administrative leave.