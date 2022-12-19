Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Updated
today at 4:42 PM
Published 3:20 PM

WATCH: El Paso activates Emergency Operations Center in response to migrant influx

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Office of Emergency Management has activated the Emergency Operations Center to respond to the migrant influx.

The news comes just minutes after Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice announced a halt to lifting Title 42 on Wednesday.

City and County leaders plan to hold a news conference at 4 p.m.

Follow this story for the live news conference, or watch ABC-7 at 5.

This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

David Gonzalez

ABC-7’s digital content director

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content