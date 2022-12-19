Road closures in El Paso County for the week of Dec. 18 to Dec. 23

EL PASO, Texas -- From west to east El Paso there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's road closures for the week of December 18 to December 23. There will be no road closures between December 24 to January 1. For updates, click here.

I-10 Widening West

Monday, December 19, through Wednesday, December 21

9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Eastbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic between Vinton Road and Transmountain Road

DETOUR: Take Exit 2 (Spur 37/Vinton Road/Westway Drive), continue on South Desert Boulevard and re-enter I-10 past Transmountain.

Crews will be setting bridge beams.

Monday, December 19, through Thursday, December 22

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Eastbound and westbound I-10 will occasionally be reduced to one lane at varying locations between Vinton Road and Redd Road.

Crews will be entering and existing the work zone.

Monday, December 19, through Thursday, December 22

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Occasional lane closures on North Desert Boulevard between Redd Road and Anthony, Texas.

Occasional lane closures on South Desert Boulevard between Anthony, Texas, and Redd Road.

Crews will be conducting electrical work.

Monday, December 19, though Sunday, January 29

24 hours a day

North Desert Boulevard will be reduced to one lane between Transmountain Road and Los Mochis Drive.

Crews will be widening the Frontage Road.

Wednesday, December 21

8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Eastbound I-10 will be reduced to one lane between Vinton Road and Redd Road.

Crews will be placing bridge deck panels.

Tuesday, December 27, through Sunday, January 29

24 hours a day

South Desert Boulevard will be reduced to one lane between Los Mochis Drive and Transmountain Road.

Crews will be widening the Frontage Road.

Crack Sealing Project

Sunday, December 18

Night, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Loop 478 (Dyer) east and westbound between I-10 and Fred Wilson alternate lane closures.

Crews will be cleaning and sealing bridge joints.

Monday, December 19

Night, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

SH-20 (Texas 20) east and westbound between Campbell and Piedras alternate lane closures.

Crews will be cleaning and sealing bridge joints.

Tuesday, December 20

Night, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-10 westbound between Yandell and Buffalo Soldier alternate lane closures.

Crews will be cleaning and sealing bridge joints.

Loop 375 Widening Project

Sunday, Dec 18

8:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. (Overnight)

Americas Avenue (frontage road) northbound main lanes closure from S Americas Road to Pan American Road

Crews will be working on setting girders

Sunday, Dec 18 through Monday, Dec 19 and Wednesday, Dec 21 through Thursday, Dec 22

Nightly, 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Americas Highway (Loop 375) southbound main lane closures from North Loop Overpass to Zaragoza POE Overpass

North Loop underpass complete closure

Crews will be working on bridge demo

Tuesday, December 20

9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. (Overnight)

Cesar Chavez Highway (LP375) northbound main lanes complete closure from Yarbrough Overpass to Zaragoza Port of Entry

Americas Highway (LP375) southbound main lanes complete closure from Alameda overpass to Zaragoza Port of Entry

Crews will be working on overhead sign bridge

Montana Frontage Road Project

Tuesday, December 20

Daily, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Montana Avenue (US-62) right lane closure westbound frontage road from Lee Trevino Drive to Yarbrough Drive/Global Reach Drive

Crews will be working on several projects

Purple Heart Loop 375 Widening

Monday, December 19,

Overnight, 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Purple Heart Highway (LP375) northbound complete closure from Montana Overpass to Liberty Expressway/Spur 601

Crews will be placing concrete barriers

Tuesday, December 20,

Overnight, 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Purple Heart Highway (LP375) southbound complete closure from Montana Overpass to Iron Medics Drive

Crews will be placing concrete barriers