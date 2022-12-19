Road closures in El Paso County for the week of Dec. 18 to Dec. 23
EL PASO, Texas -- From west to east El Paso there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's road closures for the week of December 18 to December 23. There will be no road closures between December 24 to January 1. For updates, click here.
I-10 Widening West
Monday, December 19, through Wednesday, December 21
9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Eastbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic between Vinton Road and Transmountain Road
- DETOUR: Take Exit 2 (Spur 37/Vinton Road/Westway Drive), continue on South Desert Boulevard and re-enter I-10 past Transmountain.
Crews will be setting bridge beams.
Monday, December 19, through Thursday, December 22
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Eastbound and westbound I-10 will occasionally be reduced to one lane at varying locations between Vinton Road and Redd Road.
Crews will be entering and existing the work zone.
Monday, December 19, through Thursday, December 22
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Occasional lane closures on North Desert Boulevard between Redd Road and Anthony, Texas.
- Occasional lane closures on South Desert Boulevard between Anthony, Texas, and Redd Road.
Crews will be conducting electrical work.
Monday, December 19, though Sunday, January 29
24 hours a day
- North Desert Boulevard will be reduced to one lane between Transmountain Road and Los Mochis Drive.
Crews will be widening the Frontage Road.
Wednesday, December 21
8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Eastbound I-10 will be reduced to one lane between Vinton Road and Redd Road.
Crews will be placing bridge deck panels.
Tuesday, December 27, through Sunday, January 29
24 hours a day
- South Desert Boulevard will be reduced to one lane between Los Mochis Drive and Transmountain Road.
Crews will be widening the Frontage Road.
Crack Sealing Project
Sunday, December 18
Night, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Loop 478 (Dyer) east and westbound between I-10 and Fred Wilson alternate lane closures.
Crews will be cleaning and sealing bridge joints.
Monday, December 19
Night, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- SH-20 (Texas 20) east and westbound between Campbell and Piedras alternate lane closures.
Crews will be cleaning and sealing bridge joints.
Tuesday, December 20
Night, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-10 westbound between Yandell and Buffalo Soldier alternate lane closures.
Crews will be cleaning and sealing bridge joints.
Loop 375 Widening Project
Sunday, Dec 18
8:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. (Overnight)
- Americas Avenue (frontage road) northbound main lanes closure from S Americas Road to Pan American Road
Crews will be working on setting girders
Sunday, Dec 18 through Monday, Dec 19 and Wednesday, Dec 21 through Thursday, Dec 22
Nightly, 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.
- Americas Highway (Loop 375) southbound main lane closures from North Loop Overpass to Zaragoza POE Overpass
- North Loop underpass complete closure
Crews will be working on bridge demo
Tuesday, December 20
9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. (Overnight)
- Cesar Chavez Highway (LP375) northbound main lanes complete closure from Yarbrough Overpass to Zaragoza Port of Entry
- Americas Highway (LP375) southbound main lanes complete closure from Alameda overpass to Zaragoza Port of Entry
Crews will be working on overhead sign bridge
Montana Frontage Road Project
Tuesday, December 20
Daily, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
- Montana Avenue (US-62) right lane closure westbound frontage road from Lee Trevino Drive to Yarbrough Drive/Global Reach Drive
Crews will be working on several projects
Purple Heart Loop 375 Widening
Monday, December 19,
Overnight, 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.
- Purple Heart Highway (LP375) northbound complete closure from Montana Overpass to Liberty Expressway/Spur 601
Crews will be placing concrete barriers
Tuesday, December 20,
Overnight, 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.
- Purple Heart Highway (LP375) southbound complete closure from Montana Overpass to Iron Medics Drive
Crews will be placing concrete barriers