Temperatures expected to drop as the possible lifting of Title 42 nears, migrants still on El Paso streets

EL PASO, Texas– The official start of winter is set to come on the same day of the possible lifting of Title 42, the CDC policy which allows for the expulsion of migrants at the US-Mexico border.

Frigid temperatures in the borderland are expected to hit the teens late Thursday. At the same time, city officials believe the end of this policy could have the daily number of migrants crossing daily into the U.S. jump from 2,400 to as high as 6,000.

As of Monday, there are still several migrants on the streets of Downtown El Paso. Several are battling the weather with clothing, including jackets, beanies, and gloves donated by El Paso residents.