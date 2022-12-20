Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
New
Published 5:39 PM

Beto O’Rourke announces the passing of his sister, Erin

MGN

EL PASO, Texas -- Beto O'Rourke announced on a Facebook post the passing of his sister, Erin.

"She had more than her share of challenges in life but kept her heart open to all throughout," said O'Rourke.

In a Washington Post article from O'Rourke's presidential run, O'Rourke described Erin as being the greatest advocate in his life.

The article says O'Rourke once served as his younger sister's legal guardian. She was born with intellectual disabilities.

"We're grateful to all who love and cared for her. Rest in peace, Bear. We love you forever," said O'Rourke.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

David Gonzalez

ABC-7’s digital content director

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content