Beto O’Rourke announces the passing of his sister, Erin

EL PASO, Texas -- Beto O'Rourke announced on a Facebook post the passing of his sister, Erin.

"She had more than her share of challenges in life but kept her heart open to all throughout," said O'Rourke.

In a Washington Post article from O'Rourke's presidential run, O'Rourke described Erin as being the greatest advocate in his life.

The article says O'Rourke once served as his younger sister's legal guardian. She was born with intellectual disabilities.

"We're grateful to all who love and cared for her. Rest in peace, Bear. We love you forever," said O'Rourke.