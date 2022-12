Robles has been charged with murder. His bond was set at 2 million dollars.

The victim was identified as Juan Julian Macias Salas.

The stabbing happened Wednesday at the 300 block of Colmillo.

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police say 25-year-old Kevin Joe Robles fatally stabbed his 81-year-old grandfather with a fork.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.