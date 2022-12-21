Skip to Content
WATCH LIVE: Ukrainian President Zelensky to address U.S. Congress

WASHINGTON -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to address a joint session of Congress.

Zelenskyy paid a defiant wartime visit to Washington on Wednesday to thank U.S. leaders and “ordinary Americans” for their support in fighting off Russia’s invasion and to press for continued aid in the brutal months to come.

President Joe Biden and Congress responded with billions in new assistance and a pledge to help Ukraine pursue a “just peace.”

