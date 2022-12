EL PASO, Texas -- A body has been discovered in an apartment building on the corner of Yandell and Santa Fe street in Sunset Heights.

According to preliminary reports, the body was discovered along Santa Fe Street. Police are investigating.

Police were called out to the area at 2:20 p.m. Thursday.

It is not immediately clear what may have led to the person's death.

