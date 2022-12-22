City to offer free recycling of holiday trees
EL PASO, Texas– Starting Tuesday, Dec. 27 the public can recycle their live holiday trees at the Environmental Services Department’s Citizen Collection Stations.
The stations include the following:
- 1034 Pendale Rd.
- 121 Atlantic Rd.
- 4501 Hondo Pass Dr.
- 2492 Harrison Ave.
- 3510 Confederate Dr.
Drop-off sites are open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
This free service will be available through February 11, 2022.
Holiday trees taken to the drop-off sites must be free of ornaments and other decorative items.