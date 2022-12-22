City to offer free recycling of holiday trees

Holiday trees taken to the drop-off sites must be free of ornaments and other decorative items.

This free service will be available through February 11, 2022.

Drop-off sites are open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

The stations include the following:

EL PASO, Texas– Starting Tuesday, Dec. 27 the public can recycle their live holiday trees at the Environmental Services Department’s Citizen Collection Stations.

