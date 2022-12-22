Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
New
Published 7:21 AM

City to offer free recycling of holiday trees

KVIA

EL PASO, Texas–  Starting Tuesday, Dec. 27 the public can recycle their live holiday trees at the Environmental Services Department’s Citizen Collection Stations.

The stations include the following:  

- 1034 Pendale Rd.

- 121 Atlantic Rd.

- 4501 Hondo Pass Dr.

- 2492 Harrison Ave.

- 3510 Confederate Dr.

Drop-off sites are open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

This free service will be available through February 11, 2022. 

Holiday trees taken to the drop-off sites must be free of ornaments and other decorative items.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Brianna Perez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content