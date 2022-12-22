Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
New
Published 3:18 PM

Incoming NY Rep. George Santos says he’ll address apparent misrepresentations about his past as Republican House leadership remains silent

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 18: U.S. Representative-elect George Santos (R-NY) speaks at the Republican Jewish Coalition annual leadership meeting on November 19, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The meeting comes on the heels of former President Donald Trump becoming the first candidate to declare his intention to seek the GOP nomination in the 2024 presidential race. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Scott Olson
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 18: U.S. Representative-elect George Santos (R-NY) speaks at the Republican Jewish Coalition annual leadership meeting on November 19, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The meeting comes on the heels of former President Donald Trump becoming the first candidate to declare his intention to seek the GOP nomination in the 2024 presidential race. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

(CNN) -- Republican Rep.-elect George Santos of New York said in a tweet Thursday that he will address questions next week related to the scrutiny that uncovered inconsistencies on parts of his resume and biography as House GOP leadership continues to be silent about the issue.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy would not answer CNN's questions Thursday when asked if he was concerned about apparent misrepresentations.

Santos has faced scrutiny over his resume since The New York Times revealed on Monday that his biography appeared to be partly fictional. CNN confirmed details of The New York Times reporting on Monday, including that he may have misrepresented parts of his resume about his college education and employment history.

CNN's KFile also reported Wednesday that claims by Santos that his grandparents "survived the Holocaust" as Ukrainian Jewish refugees from Belgium who changed their surname are contradicted by sources including family trees compiled by genealogy websites, records on Jewish refugees and interviews with multiple genealogists.

A lawyer for Santos declined to comment to CNN on Wednesday.

"To the people of #NY03 I have my story to tell and it will be told next week. I want to assure to everyone that I will address your questions and that I remain committed to deliver the results I campaigned on; Public safety, Education & more," Santos said in the tweet.

Outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told CNN Thursday that it's up to the GOP on how to handle Santos.

"Santos is now tattooed now to Republicans in Congress, it's up to them to decide what to do about it," she said.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content