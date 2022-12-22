Skip to Content
Juarez landfill fire seen from El Paso, reports of foul odor

EL PASO, Texas -- A fire broke out around 12:30 p.m. Thursday at a southern Juarez landfill, sending a large plume of smoke that could be seen from El Paso for several hours.

As of 5:30 p.m., the fire was under control but still burning. Winds helped the fire spread, making it difficult to contain, according to our news partners, Canal 44.

The landfill is named Relleno Sanitario. It's located about 12 miles south of the border.

An ABC-7 viewer called to report she was struggling to breathe due to the smoke. She said she lived near Ysleta High School in the lower valley.

David Gonzalez

